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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 84
Chapter 4, Problem 84

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=3x4+2x38x210x1ƒ(x)=3x^4+2x^3-8x^2-10x-1

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Identify the degree of the polynomial function \(f(x) = 3x^4 + 2x^3 - 8x^2 - 10x - 1\). Since the highest power of \(x\) is 4, the polynomial is of degree 4, so it has 4 zeros in total (counting multiplicities and complex zeros).
Use Descartes' Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive real zeros. Count the number of sign changes in \(f(x) = 3x^4 + 2x^3 - 8x^2 - 10x - 1\). Each sign change indicates a possible positive zero, and the actual number of positive zeros is either equal to the number of sign changes or less than it by an even number.
Apply Descartes' Rule of Signs to \(f(-x)\) to find the possible number of negative real zeros. Substitute \(-x\) into the polynomial to get \(f(-x) = 3(-x)^4 + 2(-x)^3 - 8(-x)^2 - 10(-x) - 1\), simplify it, and then count the sign changes. The number of negative zeros is either equal to the number of sign changes or less than it by an even number.
Determine the possible number of nonreal complex zeros by subtracting the possible numbers of positive and negative real zeros from the total degree (4). Since complex zeros come in conjugate pairs, the number of nonreal zeros must be even.
List all possible combinations of positive, negative, and nonreal zeros based on the above calculations, ensuring the total adds up to 4 and the number of nonreal zeros is even.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Algebra

This theorem states that a polynomial of degree n has exactly n roots in the complex number system, counting multiplicities. For the given quartic function, there are four roots total, which can be real or nonreal complex numbers.
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Descartes' Rule of Signs

Descartes' Rule of Signs helps determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros of a polynomial by counting sign changes in f(x) and f(-x). It provides an upper bound on the number of positive and negative roots, aiding in analyzing root distribution.
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Complex Conjugate Root Theorem

This theorem states that nonreal complex roots of polynomials with real coefficients occur in conjugate pairs. Thus, the number of nonreal roots is always even, which helps in determining the possible counts of nonreal zeros for the polynomial.
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