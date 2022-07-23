Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+7)/(2x+1)<0
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+7)/(2x+1)<0
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2+8x+16)/(x2+4x-5)
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Use a graphing calculator to find the coordinates of the turning points of the graph of each polynomial function in the given domain interval. Give answers to the nearest hundredth. ƒ(x)=2x3-5x2-x+1; [-1, 0]
The distance between the two points and is . Distance formula. Find the closest point on the line to the point . (Hint: Every point on has the form , and the closest point has the minimum distance.)
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2+2x+1)/(x2-x-6)