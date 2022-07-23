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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 84
Chapter 4, Problem 84

Define the quadratic function ƒ having x-intercepts (1, 0) and (-2, 0) and y-intercept (0, 4).

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Recall that a quadratic function with x-intercepts at points \((r_1, 0)\) and \((r_2, 0)\) can be expressed in factored form as: \[f(x) = a(x - r_1)(x - r_2)\] where \(a\) is a constant that affects the vertical stretch or compression of the parabola.
Substitute the given x-intercepts \(r_1 = 1\) and \(r_2 = -2\) into the factored form: \[f(x) = a(x - 1)(x + 2)\]
Use the y-intercept \((0, 4)\) to find the value of \(a\). Substitute \(x = 0\) and \(f(0) = 4\) into the equation: \[4 = a(0 - 1)(0 + 2)\]
Simplify the right side of the equation to solve for \(a\): \[4 = a(-1)(2) = -2a\] Then solve for \(a\) by dividing both sides by \(-2\): \[a = \frac{4}{-2}\]
Write the final quadratic function by substituting the value of \(a\) back into the factored form: \[f(x) = a(x - 1)(x + 2)\]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Function Standard Form

A quadratic function is typically written as f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c, where a, b, and c are constants and a ≠ 0. This form helps identify the shape and position of the parabola on the coordinate plane.
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Converting Standard Form to Vertex Form

Using x-Intercepts to Find Factors

The x-intercepts of a quadratic function correspond to the roots of the equation f(x) = 0. If the roots are r1 and r2, the function can be expressed as f(x) = a(x - r1)(x - r2), which helps in constructing the quadratic from given zeros.
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Determining the Leading Coefficient Using the y-Intercept

The y-intercept is the value of f(x) when x = 0, which equals c in the standard form. By substituting x = 0 and the given y-intercept value into the factored form, we can solve for the leading coefficient a to fully define the quadratic function.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+7)/(2x+1)<0

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Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2+8x+16)/(x2+4x-5)

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Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=3x4+2x38x210x1ƒ(x)=3x^4+2x^3-8x^2-10x-1

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Textbook Question

Use a graphing calculator to find the coordinates of the turning points of the graph of each polynomial function in the given domain interval. Give answers to the nearest hundredth. ƒ(x)=2x3-5x2-x+1; [-1, 0]

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Textbook Question

The distance between the two points P(x1,y1)P(x_1,y_1) and R(x2,y2)R\(\left\)(x_2,y_2\(\right\)) is d(P,R)=(x1x2)2+(y1y2)2d(P, R) = \(\sqrt{(x_1 - x_2)^2 + (y_1 - y_2)^2}\). Distance formula. Find the closest point on the line y=2xy = 2x to the point (1,7)(1, 7). (Hint: Every point on y=2xy = 2x has the form (x,2x)(x, 2x), and the closest point has the minimum distance.)

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Textbook Question

Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2+2x+1)/(x2-x-6)

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