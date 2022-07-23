Textbook Question
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(4-3x)/(2x+1)
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Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(4-3x)/(2x+1)
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 - 5x+1; k = 2+i
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. See Examples 3 and 4.
Simple Interest Simple interest varies jointly as principal and time. If \$1000 invested for 2 yr earned \$70, find the amount of interest earned by \$5000 invested for 5 yr.
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(2x+6)/(x-4)
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=-x3+x2+2x