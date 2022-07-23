Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 39
Chapter 4, Problem 39

Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = -(x - 2)2 - 5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function given: \(f(x) = -(x - 2)^2 - 5\). This is a quadratic function in vertex form, where the squared term is \((x - 2)^2\) and it is multiplied by a negative sign.
Find the first derivative \(f'(x)\) to determine where the function is increasing or decreasing. Use the chain rule: \(f'(x) = -2(x - 2)\).
Set the derivative equal to zero to find critical points: \(-2(x - 2) = 0\). Solve for \(x\) to find the critical value where the function changes behavior.
Analyze the sign of \(f'(x)\) on intervals determined by the critical point. For values of \(x\) less than the critical point, check if \(f'(x)\) is positive or negative to determine if \(f\) is increasing or decreasing there. Repeat for values greater than the critical point.
Conclude the largest open intervals where \(f(x)\) is increasing and where it is decreasing based on the sign of \(f'(x)\) on those intervals.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For polynomial functions like ƒ(x) = -(x - 2)^2 - 5, the domain is all real numbers since the function is defined everywhere on the real line.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Increasing and Decreasing Intervals

A function is increasing on an interval if its output values rise as x increases, and decreasing if its output values fall as x increases. Identifying these intervals involves analyzing the behavior of the function’s graph or its derivative to see where the slope is positive or negative.
Recommended video:
05:01
Identifying Intervals of Unknown Behavior

Using the Derivative to Determine Monotonicity

The derivative of a function gives the slope of the tangent line at any point. If the derivative is positive over an interval, the function is increasing there; if negative, the function is decreasing. For ƒ(x) = -(x - 2)^2 - 5, finding and analyzing ƒ'(x) helps locate these intervals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:36
Determinants of 2×2 Matrices
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(4-3x)/(2x+1)

612
views
Textbook Question

For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 - 5x+1; k = 2+i

379
views
Textbook Question

Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. See Examples 3 and 4.

ƒ(x)=3x45x3+2x2ƒ(x)=-3x^4-5x^3+2x^2

543
views
Textbook Question

Simple Interest Simple interest varies jointly as principal and time. If \$1000 invested for 2 yr earned \$70, find the amount of interest earned by \$5000 invested for 5 yr.

537
views
Textbook Question

Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(2x+6)/(x-4)

699
views
Textbook Question

Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=-x3+x2+2x

892
views