Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2x3 - 7x2 ≥ 3 - 8x
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Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2x3 - 7x2 ≥ 3 - 8x
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = -(x - 2)2 - 5
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 - 5x+1; k = 2+i
Simple Interest Simple interest varies jointly as principal and time. If \$1000 invested for 2 yr earned \$70, find the amount of interest earned by \$5000 invested for 5 yr.
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. See Examples 3 and 4.
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=-x3+x2+2x