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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 25
Chapter 4, Problem 25

Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero. ƒ(x)=6x325x23x+4; k=4ƒ(x)=-6x^3-25x^2-3x+4;\(\text{ }\)k=-4

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First, recognize that since k = -4 is a zero of the polynomial ƒ(x), it means that (x - (-4)) or (x + 4) is a factor of ƒ(x).
Use polynomial division or synthetic division to divide ƒ(x) = -6x^3 - 25x^2 - 3x + 4 by (x + 4). This will give you a quadratic quotient.
Set up synthetic division with -4 as the divisor and the coefficients of ƒ(x): -6, -25, -3, and 4.
Perform the synthetic division step-by-step to find the quotient polynomial, which will be a quadratic expression.
Once you have the quadratic quotient, factor it further into linear factors if possible, so that ƒ(x) is expressed as a product of linear factors including (x + 4).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Zeros and the Factor Theorem

The Factor Theorem states that if k is a zero of a polynomial ƒ(x), then (x - k) is a factor of ƒ(x). This means substituting k into ƒ(x) yields zero, confirming (x - k) divides the polynomial exactly.
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Polynomial Division (Synthetic or Long Division)

Polynomial division is used to divide the original polynomial by the factor (x - k) to reduce its degree. Synthetic division is a shortcut method for dividing by linear factors, simplifying the process of factoring higher-degree polynomials.
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Factoring Polynomials into Linear Factors

After dividing out the known factor, the resulting polynomial can be further factored into linear factors by finding its zeros. Fully factoring a cubic polynomial means expressing it as a product of three linear factors, if possible.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=4x7-x5+x3-1

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Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree with real coefficients having zeros as given. √3, -√3, 2, 3

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Textbook Question

Use one of the end behavior diagrams below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function.

ƒ(x)=4x3+3x21 ƒ(x)=-4x^3+3x^2-1

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Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to perform each division. x7+1 / x+1

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Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=9x6-3x4+x2-2

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Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 2 and 3. (2x - 1)(5x - 9)(x - 4) < 0

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