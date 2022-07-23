Textbook Question
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=4x7-x5+x3-1
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Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=4x7-x5+x3-1
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree with real coefficients having zeros as given. √3, -√3, 2, 3
Write each formula as an English phrase using the word varies or proportional. V = 1/3 πr2h, where V is the volume of a cone of radius r and height h
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree with real coefficients having zeros as given. -2+√5, -2-√5, -2, 1
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 2 and 3. (2x - 1)(5x - 9)(x - 4) < 0
Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero.