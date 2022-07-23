Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /{x2 - 4x + 3} ≤ 1 /{ 3 - x}
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Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /{x2 - 4x + 3} ≤ 1 /{ 3 - x}
The remainder theorem indicates that when a polynomial ƒ(x) is divided by x-k, the remainder is equal to ƒ(k). Consider the polynomial function ƒ(x) = x3 - 2x2 - x+2. Use the remainder theorem to find each of the following. Then determine the coordinates of the corresponding point on the graph of ƒ(x). ƒ (1)
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(2x+1)/(x2+6x+8)
Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9.
Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9.
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=5x/(x2-1)