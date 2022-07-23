List all possible rational zeros using the Rational Root Theorem. The possible rational zeros are of the form \(\pm \frac{p}{q}\), where \(p\) divides the constant term (3) and \(q\) divides the leading coefficient (8). So, possible values of \(p\) are \(\pm1, \pm3\) and possible values of \(q\) are \(\pm1, \pm2, \pm4, \pm8\).