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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 31
Chapter 4, Problem 31

Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=-2x(x-3)(x+2)

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Identify the given polynomial function: \(f(x) = -2x(x-3)(x+2)\). Notice that it is already factored into three linear factors multiplied together.
Determine the zeros of the function by setting each factor equal to zero: \(x = 0\), \(x - 3 = 0 \Rightarrow x = 3\), and \(x + 2 = 0 \Rightarrow x = -2\). These are the x-intercepts of the graph.
Analyze the leading coefficient and degree to understand the end behavior. The leading term comes from multiplying \(-2x\), \(x\), \(x-3\), and \(x+2\). Since there are three linear factors and a coefficient of \(-2\), the degree is 3 (odd degree) and the leading coefficient is negative, so the graph falls to the right and rises to the left.
Find the y-intercept by evaluating \(f(0)\). Substitute \(x=0\) into the function: \(f(0) = -2 \times 0 \times (0-3) \times (0+2)\). This will give the point where the graph crosses the y-axis.
Plot the zeros and the y-intercept on the coordinate plane. Then, sketch the graph using the end behavior and the fact that the graph crosses the x-axis at the zeros. The graph will pass through each zero and change direction accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Polynomial Functions

Factoring involves expressing a polynomial as a product of its factors, which simplifies finding roots and analyzing the function. In this question, the polynomial is already factored as -2x(x-3)(x+2), making it easier to identify zeros and graph the function.
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Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Zeros of a Polynomial Function

The zeros (or roots) of a polynomial are the values of x that make the function equal to zero. They correspond to the x-intercepts on the graph. For the given function, zeros occur where each factor equals zero: x = 0, x = 3, and x = -2.
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Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity

Graphing Polynomial Functions

Graphing involves plotting key points such as zeros and determining the end behavior based on the leading coefficient and degree. The negative leading coefficient (-2) indicates the graph will fall to the right, and the multiplicity of roots affects whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at those points.
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Graphing Polynomial Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to divide ƒ(x) by x-k for the given value of k. Then express ƒ(x) in the form ƒ(x) = (x-k) q(x) + r. ƒ(x) = 3x4 + 4x3 - 10x2 + 15; k = -1

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Textbook Question

Factor ƒ(x)ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero. ƒ(x)=x4+2x37x220x12; k=2ƒ(x)=x^4+2x^3-7x^2-20x-12;\(\text{ }\)k=-2 (multiplicity 22)

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Textbook Question

Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once.

ƒ(x)=(x+7)(x+1)ƒ(x)=\(\frac{(x+7)}{(x+1)}\)

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Textbook Question

Find all rational zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=8x414x329x24x+3ƒ(x)=8x^4-14x^3-29x^2-4x+3

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Textbook Question

Graph each quadratic function. Give the (a) vertex, (b) axis, (c) domain, and (d) range. ƒ(x) = x2 + 6x + 5

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Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -(x - 3)(x - 4)2 (x - 5) > 0

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