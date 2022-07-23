Textbook Question
Use synthetic division to divide ƒ(x) by x-k for the given value of k. Then express ƒ(x) in the form ƒ(x) = (x-k) q(x) + r. ƒ(x) = 3x4 + 4x3 - 10x2 + 15; k = -1
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Use synthetic division to divide ƒ(x) by x-k for the given value of k. Then express ƒ(x) in the form ƒ(x) = (x-k) q(x) + r. ƒ(x) = 3x4 + 4x3 - 10x2 + 15; k = -1
Factor into linear factors given that k is a zero. (multiplicity )
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once.
Find all rational zeros of each function.
Graph each quadratic function. Give the (a) vertex, (b) axis, (c) domain, and (d) range. ƒ(x) = x2 + 6x + 5
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -(x - 3)(x - 4)2 (x - 5) > 0