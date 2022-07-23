Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x3-37x2+50x+60 between 7 and 8
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Zeros and Roots
Polynomial Division (Synthetic or Long Division)
Factoring and Solving Quadratic Equations
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Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x^3-37x^2+50x+60 Find the zero in part (b) to three decimal places.