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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 33
Chapter 4, Problem 33

For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros. ƒ(x)=x3x24x6; 3ƒ(x)=x^3-x^2-4x-6;\(\text{ }\)3

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1
Identify the given polynomial function: \(f(x) = x^3 - x^2 - 4x - 6\), and the given zero: \(x = 3\).
Use the fact that if \(x = 3\) is a zero, then \((x - 3)\) is a factor of the polynomial. Perform polynomial division or synthetic division to divide \(f(x)\) by \((x - 3)\).
Set up synthetic division with 3 as the divisor and the coefficients of \(f(x)\): 1 (for \(x^3\)), -1 (for \(x^2\)), -4 (for \(x\)), and -6 (constant term).
Carry out the synthetic division to find the quotient polynomial, which will be a quadratic polynomial.
Solve the quadratic quotient polynomial using factoring, completing the square, or the quadratic formula to find the remaining zeros of \(f(x)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Zeros and Roots

Zeros of a polynomial are the values of x that make the function equal to zero. Finding all zeros involves solving the polynomial equation, which can include real and complex roots. Knowing one zero helps in factoring the polynomial to find the remaining zeros.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Polynomial Division (Synthetic or Long Division)

Polynomial division is used to divide the original polynomial by a factor corresponding to a known zero. Synthetic division is a shortcut method for dividing by linear factors, simplifying the polynomial to a lower degree, which makes finding other zeros easier.
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Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Factoring and Solving Quadratic Equations

After dividing the polynomial, the quotient is often a quadratic expression. Factoring or using the quadratic formula on this expression helps find the remaining zeros. This step is essential to completely solve for all roots of the original polynomial.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x3-37x2+50x+60 between 7 and 8

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Textbook Question

Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=(x2-16)/(x+4)

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Hooke's Law for a Spring Hooke's law for an elastic spring states that the distance a spring stretches varies directly as the force applied. If a force of 15 lb stretches a certain spring 8 in., how much will a force of 30 lb stretch the spring?

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Textbook Question

For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 + 5x+6; k = -2

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Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x + 3)3(2x - 1)(x + 4) ≥ 0

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Textbook Question

Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x^3-37x^2+50x+60 Find the zero in part (b) to three decimal places.

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