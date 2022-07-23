For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=(x2-16)/(x+4)
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Key Concepts
Rational Functions
Simplification and Factorization
Domain and Discontinuities
Hooke's Law for a Spring Hooke's law for an elastic spring states that the distance a spring stretches varies directly as the force applied. If a force of 15 lb stretches a certain spring 8 in., how much will a force of 30 lb stretch the spring?
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=6x^4+13x^3-11x^2-3x+5 no zero greater than 1
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 + 5x+6; k = -2
Solve each problem. Use Descartes' rule of signs to determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of .
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=6x^4+13x^3-11x^2-3x+5 no zero less than -3