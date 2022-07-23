Force of Wind The force of the wind blowing on a vertical surface varies jointly as the area of the surface and the square of the velocity. If a wind of 40 mph exerts a force of 50 lb on a surface of 1/2 ft2, how much force will a wind of 80 mph place on a surface of 2 ft2?
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 41
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 - x3 - 10x2 - 8x < 0
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First, rewrite the inequality clearly: \(x^4 - x^3 - 10x^2 - 8x < 0\).
Factor the polynomial expression on the left side. Start by factoring out the greatest common factor (GCF), which is \(x\): \(x(x^3 - x^2 - 10x - 8) < 0\).
Next, factor the cubic polynomial \(x^3 - x^2 - 10x - 8\). Use methods such as the Rational Root Theorem to find possible roots and then perform polynomial division or synthetic division to factor it completely.
Once fully factored, write the inequality as a product of linear (or irreducible) factors set less than zero, for example: \(x (x - a)(x - b)(x - c) < 0\), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are the roots found.
Determine the sign of the product on intervals defined by the roots by testing points in each interval. Use this to identify where the product is negative, and express the solution set in interval notation accordingly.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Inequalities
Polynomial inequalities involve expressions where a polynomial is compared to zero or another value using inequality signs. Solving them requires finding the values of the variable that make the inequality true, often by analyzing the sign of the polynomial over different intervals.
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Factoring Polynomials
Factoring is the process of expressing a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials. It helps identify the roots or zeros of the polynomial, which are critical points where the sign of the polynomial can change, aiding in solving inequalities.
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Sign Analysis and Interval Notation
Sign analysis involves testing intervals determined by the polynomial's roots to determine where the polynomial is positive or negative. Interval notation is a concise way to express the solution set, showing all values of the variable that satisfy the inequality.
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