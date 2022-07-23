Identify the variables and the joint variation relationship. Let \(F\) be the force, \(A\) be the area, and \(v\) be the velocity. The problem states that \(F\) varies jointly as \(A\) and the square of \(v\), so we write the equation as: \[F = k \cdot A \cdot v^2\] where \(k\) is the constant of proportionality.