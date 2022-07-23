Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 - x3 - 10x2 - 8x < 0
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Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 - x3 - 10x2 - 8x < 0
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 + 4; k = 2i
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = x2 - 4x + 3
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. See Example 4.
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2-1)/(x+3)
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=2x3(x2-4)(x-1)