Textbook Question
Use the graphs of the rational functions in choices A–D to answer each question.
There may be more than one correct choice. Which choices have domain (-∞, 3)U(3, ∞)?
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Use the graphs of the rational functions in choices A–D to answer each question.
There may be more than one correct choice. Which choices have domain (-∞, 3)U(3, ∞)?
Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 2(x-2) / {(x-1)(x-3)} ≤ 0
Solve each problem. If y varies inversely as x, and y=10 when x=3, find y when x=20.
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1.
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (5x4 +5x3 + 2x2 - x-3) / x+1
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. x3-5x2+3x+1; x-1