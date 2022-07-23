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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 21
Chapter 5, Problem 21

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 518/342

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1
Recognize that the expression \( \log \frac{518}{342} \) represents the logarithm of a quotient.
Apply the logarithm quotient rule: \( \log \frac{a}{b} = \log a - \log b \). So rewrite the expression as \( \log 518 - \log 342 \).
Calculate \( \log 518 \) and \( \log 342 \) separately. Depending on the base of the logarithm (commonly base 10 if not specified), use a calculator or logarithm tables.
Subtract the value of \( \log 342 \) from \( \log 518 \) to find the logarithm of the quotient.
If required, approximate the result to four decimal places by rounding the final value accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Logarithm of a Quotient

The logarithm of a quotient states that log(a/b) = log(a) - log(b). This property allows you to simplify the logarithm of a fraction by subtracting the logarithm of the denominator from the logarithm of the numerator.
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Evaluating Logarithms with Calculators

When the logarithm is not a simple integer, calculators are used to find decimal approximations. Most calculators have a log function for base 10, which can be used to compute values like log(518) and log(342) to several decimal places.
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Rounding to a Specified Decimal Place

After calculating the logarithmic value, rounding to four decimal places means adjusting the number so that only four digits appear after the decimal point. This ensures the answer is precise and consistent with the problem's requirements.
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