Textbook Question
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = 2x3 - 1
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Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = 2x3 - 1
Solve each equation. logx 27/64 = 3
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. g(-5/2)
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form.
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = -√(100 - x2)
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. g(3/2)