Solve each equation. 3x - 15 = logx 1 (x>0, x≠1)

Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 52x + 3(5x) = 28
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Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 52x + 3(5x) = 28
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. 5 ln x = 10
Use the definition of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses.
Use the definition of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. f(x) = x+1/x-2, g(x) = 2x+1/x-1
Suppose that water from a wetland area is sampled and found to have the given hydronium ion concentration. Determine whether the wetland is a rich fen, a poor fen, or a bog. 2.4910-7
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln 4x = 1.5