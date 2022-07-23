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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 41
Chapter 5, Problem 41

Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. 5 ln x = 10

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Start with the given equation: \(5 \ln x = 10\).
Isolate the natural logarithm term by dividing both sides of the equation by 5: \(\ln x = \frac{10}{5}\).
Simplify the right side: \(\ln x = 2\).
Rewrite the equation in exponential form to solve for \(x\). Recall that if \(\ln x = a\), then \(x = e^a\). So, \(x = e^2\).
Express the solution in exact form as \(x = e^2\). Remember to check that \(x > 0\) since the domain of \(\ln x\) is \(x > 0\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithms are the inverse operations of exponentials. Understanding properties like ln(a^b) = b ln(a) and the ability to isolate the logarithmic expression is essential for solving equations involving logarithms.
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Solving Logarithmic Equations

To solve logarithmic equations, isolate the logarithm on one side and then rewrite the equation in exponential form. This allows you to solve for the variable inside the logarithm.
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Domain Restrictions of Logarithmic Functions

The argument of a logarithm must be positive. When solving equations like ln(x) = 10/5, ensure the solution satisfies x > 0 to be valid within the domain of the logarithmic function.
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