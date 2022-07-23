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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 8
Chapter 5, Problem 8

Solve each equation. Round answers to the nearest hundredth as needed. x2/3 =36

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1
Recognize that the equation is \(x^{\frac{2}{3}} = 36\). Our goal is to solve for \(x\).
To isolate \(x\), raise both sides of the equation to the reciprocal power of \(\frac{2}{3}\), which is \(\frac{3}{2}\). This gives us \(\left(x^{\frac{2}{3}}\right)^{\frac{3}{2}} = 36^{\frac{3}{2}}\).
Simplify the left side using the property of exponents: \(\left(a^{m}\right)^{n} = a^{mn}\). So, \(x^{\frac{2}{3} \times \frac{3}{2}} = x^{1} = x\).
Now, focus on simplifying the right side: \(36^{\frac{3}{2}}\). Recall that \(a^{\frac{m}{n}} = \left(\sqrt[n]{a}\right)^{m}\). So, \(36^{\frac{3}{2}} = \left(\sqrt{36}\right)^{3}\).
Calculate \(\sqrt{36}\), then cube the result to find the value of \(x\). Finally, consider both the positive and negative roots if applicable, and round your answer to the nearest hundredth.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Exponents

Rational exponents represent roots and powers combined. For example, x^(2/3) means the cube root of x squared, or (x^(1/3))^2. Understanding how to manipulate and interpret these exponents is essential for solving equations involving fractional powers.
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Isolating the Variable

To solve equations, isolate the variable by performing inverse operations. For x^(2/3) = 36, you can raise both sides to the reciprocal power (3/2) to undo the fractional exponent, allowing you to solve for x directly.
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Rounding and Approximation

When solutions are irrational or decimals, rounding to a specified place value is necessary. Here, answers should be rounded to the nearest hundredth, meaning two decimal places, to provide a clear and practical numerical solution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. Round answers to the nearest hundredth as needed. (1/4)x=64

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Textbook Question

Answer each of the following. Between what two consecutive integers must log2 12 lie?

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Textbook Question

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 1012

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Textbook Question

If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form. 34 = 81

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The graph of ƒ(x) = -(1/3)x+4-5 is that of ƒ(x) = (1/3)x reflected across the ______ -axis, translated to the left ______ units and down _______ units.

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Textbook Question

Answer each of the following. Write log3 12 in terms of natural logarithms using the change-of-base theorem.

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