Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Round answers to the nearest hundredth as needed. (1/4)x=64
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Solve each equation. Round answers to the nearest hundredth as needed. (1/4)x=64
Answer each of the following. Between what two consecutive integers must log2 12 lie?
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 1012
If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form. 34 = 81
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The graph of ƒ(x) = -(1/3)x+4-5 is that of ƒ(x) = (1/3)x reflected across the ______ -axis, translated to the left ______ units and down _______ units.
Answer each of the following. Write log3 12 in terms of natural logarithms using the change-of-base theorem.