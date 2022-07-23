Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Round answers to the nearest hundredth as needed. x2/3 =36
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Solve each equation. Round answers to the nearest hundredth as needed. x2/3 =36
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. If ƒ(x) = 4x, then ƒ(2) = and ƒ(-2) = ________.
Solve each equation. Round answers to the nearest hundredth as needed. (1/4)x=64
Answer each of the following. Between what two consecutive integers must log2 12 lie?
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The graph of ƒ(x) = -(1/3)x+4-5 is that of ƒ(x) = (1/3)x reflected across the ______ -axis, translated to the left ______ units and down _______ units.