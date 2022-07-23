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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 39
Chapter 5, Problem 39

Suppose that water from a wetland area is sampled and found to have the given hydronium ion concentration. Determine whether the wetland is a rich fen, a poor fen, or a bog. 2.49×\(\times\)10-2

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1
Identify the given hydronium ion concentration, which is \(2.49 \times 10^{-2}\) M.
Recall that the pH of a solution is calculated using the formula \(\mathrm{pH} = -\log_{10} [\mathrm{H}_3\mathrm{O}^+]\), where \([\mathrm{H}_3\mathrm{O}^+]\) is the hydronium ion concentration.
Calculate the pH by substituting the given concentration into the formula: \(\mathrm{pH} = -\log_{10} (2.49 \times 10^{-2})\).
Use the pH value to classify the wetland type based on typical pH ranges: rich fen (pH around 6.5 to 8), poor fen (pH around 5 to 6.5), or bog (pH less than 5).
Compare the calculated pH to these ranges to determine whether the wetland is a rich fen, poor fen, or bog.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH and Hydronium Ion Concentration

pH is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, calculated as the negative logarithm of the hydronium ion concentration (pH = -log[H3O+]). A higher hydronium ion concentration corresponds to a lower pH, indicating a more acidic environment.

Classification of Wetlands by pH

Wetlands such as bogs, poor fens, and rich fens are classified based on their pH levels. Bogs are acidic (low pH), poor fens have slightly higher pH, and rich fens are more neutral or alkaline. Understanding these ranges helps identify the wetland type from pH data.

Logarithmic Calculations in Chemistry

Calculating pH from hydronium ion concentration requires using logarithms, specifically the base-10 logarithm. This skill is essential for converting between concentration and pH, enabling interpretation of chemical data in environmental contexts.
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