Textbook Question
Graph each function. See Example 2. ƒ(x) = 2|x|
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Graph each function. See Example 2. ƒ(x) = 2|x|
Graph each function.
Solve each equation. log1/2 (x+3) = -4
Solve each equation. log1/3 (x+6) = -2
Suppose that water from a wetland area is sampled and found to have the given hydronium ion concentration. Determine whether the wetland is a rich fen, a poor fen, or a bog. 2.4910-2
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 2e2x + ex = 6