To solve each problem, refer to the formulas for compound interest. A = P (1 + r/n)tn and A = Pert Find t, to the nearest hundredth of a year, if \$1786 becomes \$2063 at 2.6%, with interest compounded monthly.
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 104
To solve each problem, refer to the formulas for compound interest. A = P (1 + r/n)tn and A = Pert At what interest rate, to the nearest hundredth of a percent, will \$16,000 grow to \$20,000 if invested for 7.25 yr and interest is compounded quarterly?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values: the principal amount \(P = 16000\), the amount after time \(A = 20000\), the time period \(t = 7.25\) years, and the number of compounding periods per year \(n = 4\) (quarterly compounding).
Write down the compound interest formula for interest compounded quarterly: \(A = P \left(1 + \frac{r}{n}\right)^{tn}\), where \(r\) is the annual interest rate (in decimal form) we need to find.
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(20000 = 16000 \left(1 + \frac{r}{4}\right)^{7.25 \times 4}\).
Divide both sides of the equation by 16000 to isolate the compound factor: \(\frac{20000}{16000} = \left(1 + \frac{r}{4}\right)^{29}\).
Take the 29th root of both sides to solve for \(1 + \frac{r}{4}\), then subtract 1 and multiply by 4 to solve for \(r\): \(r = 4 \left( \left(\frac{20000}{16000}\right)^{\frac{1}{29}} - 1 \right)\). Finally, convert \(r\) to a percentage by multiplying by 100 and round to the nearest hundredth of a percent.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:9m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Compound Interest Formula
The compound interest formula calculates the amount of money accumulated over time with interest added periodically. The formula A = P(1 + r/n)^(nt) is used when interest is compounded a specific number of times per year, where P is the principal, r is the annual interest rate, n is the number of compounding periods per year, and t is the time in years.
Recommended video:
06:36
Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula
Solving for the Interest Rate
To find the interest rate when other variables are known, rearrange the compound interest formula to isolate r. This involves algebraic manipulation and taking roots or logarithms to solve for r, especially when interest is compounded multiple times per year.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations
Compounding Frequency and Time
Compounding frequency (n) affects how often interest is added to the principal, impacting growth. Time (t) is the duration the money is invested. Both values influence the exponent in the formula, so understanding their roles is essential for accurate calculations.
Recommended video:
4:47
The Number e
Related Practice
Textbook Question
715
views
Textbook Question
Use the properties of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. ƒ(x) = log￬2 x+1, g(x) = 2x-1
662
views
Textbook Question
Use the properties of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. ƒ(x) = 5^x, g(x) = log￬5 x
665
views
Textbook Question
Use properties of logarithms to rewrite each function, and describe how the graph of the given function compares to the graph of g(x) = ln x. ƒ(x) = ln(e2x)
46
views
Textbook Question
Use the properties of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. ƒ(x) = log￬4 (x+3), g(x) = 4x + 3
687
views
Textbook Question
Use properties of logarithms to rewrite each function, then graph. ƒ(x) = log3 (x+1)/9
881
views