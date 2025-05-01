Problem 35
Find the [H3O+] for each substance with the given pH. Write answers in scientific notation to the nearest tenth. beer, 4.8
Problem 37
Suppose that water from a wetland area is sampled and found to have the given hydronium ion concentration. Determine whether the wetland is a rich fen, a poor fen, or a bog. 2.4910-5
Problem 39
Suppose that water from a wetland area is sampled and found to have the given hydronium ion concentration. Determine whether the wetland is a rich fen, a poor fen, or a bog. 2.4910-2
Problem 41
Suppose that water from a wetland area is sampled and found to have the given hydronium ion concentration. Determine whether the wetland is a rich fen, a poor fen, or a bog. 2.4910-7
Problem 45
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln e1.6
Problem 47
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 1/e2
Problem 49
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln √e
Problem 51
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 28
Problem 53
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 0.00013
Problem 55
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln (27 943)
Problem 57
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 98/13
Problem 59
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 27 + ln 943
Problem 61
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 98 - ln 13
Problem 62
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 84 - ln 17
Problem 79
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log2 5
Problem 81
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log8 0.59
Problem 83
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log1/2 3
Problem 85
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. logπ e
Problem 88
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log√19 5
Problem 91
Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln (b4 √a)
Problem 93
Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln √(a3/b5)
Problem 99
Work each problem. Which of the following is equivalent to 2 ln(3x) for x > 0?
A. ln 9 + ln x
B. ln 6x
C. ln 6 + ln x
D. ln 9x2
Problem 103
Use properties of logarithms to rewrite each function, and describe how the graph of the given function compares to the graph of g(x) = ln x. ƒ(x) = ln(e2x)
Problem 11
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 3x = 7
Problem 13
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. (1/2)x = 5
Problem 15
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 0.8x = 4
Problem 17
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 4(x-1) = 32x
Problem 19
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 6(x+1) = 4(2x-1)
Problem 21
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form.
Problem 23
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. e3x-7 • e-2x = 4e
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
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