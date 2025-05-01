Problem 25
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. (1/3)x = -3
Problem 27
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 0.05(1.15)x = 5
Problem 29
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 3(2)x-2 + 1 = 100
Problem 31
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 2(1.05)x + 3 = 10
Problem 33
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 5(1.015)x-1980 = 8
Problem 35
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. e2x - 6ex + 8 = 0
Problem 37
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 2e2x + ex = 6
Problem 39
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 52x + 3(5x) = 28
Problem 41
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. 5 ln x = 10
Problem 43
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln 4x = 1.5
Problem 45
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log(2 - x) = 0.5
Problem 47
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log6 (2x + 4) = 2
Problem 49
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log4 (x3 + 37) = 3
Problem 51
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln x + ln x2 = 3
Problem 53
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log3 [(x + 5)(x - 3)] = 2
Problem 55
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log2 [(2x + 8)(x + 4)] = 5
Problem 56
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log5 [(3x + 5)(x + 1)] = 1
Problem 59
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log(x + 25) = log(x + 10) + log 4
Problem 63
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln(7 - x) + ln(1 - x) = ln (25 - x)
Problem 73
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln(4x - 2) - ln 4 = -ln(x - 2)
Problem 79
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln ex - 2 ln e = ln e4
Problem 81
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log2 (log2 x) = 1
Problem 83
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log x2 = (log x)2
Problem 87
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. p = a + (k/ln x), for x
Problem 88
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. r = p - k ln t, for t
Problem 91
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases.
Problem 93
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. y = A + B(1 - e-Cx), for x
Problem 95
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. log A = log B - C log x, for A
Problem 97
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. A = P (1 + r/n)tn, for t
Problem 102
To solve each problem, refer to the formulas for compound interest. A = P (1 + r/n)tn and A = Pert Find t, to the nearest hundredth of a year, if $1786 becomes $2063 at 2.6%, with interest compounded monthly.
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
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