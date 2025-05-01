Problem 33
Solve each equation.
Problem 35
Solve each equation. log9 x = 5/2
Problem 37
Solve each equation. log1/2 (x+3) = -4
Problem 38
Solve each equation. log1/3 (x+6) = -2
Problem 41
Solve each equation. 3x - 15 = logx 1 (x>0, x≠1)
Problem 43
Match the function with its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x) = log2 x
Problem 57
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = log1/2 (x+3) - 2
Problem 59
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (log2 x) + 3
Problem 61
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = | log2 (x+3) |
Problem 62
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (log1/2 x) - 2
Problem 63
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = log1/2 (x-2)
Problem 93
Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 6
Problem 95
Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 3/2
Problem 97
Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 9/4
Problem 99
Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 √30
Problem 102
Use properties of logarithms to rewrite each function, then graph. ƒ(x) = log3 [9 (x+2) ]
Problem 103
Use properties of logarithms to rewrite each function, then graph. ƒ(x) = log3 (x+1)/9
Problem 113
Write an equation for the inverse function of each one-to-one function given. ƒ(x) = 5x + 1
Problem 114
Write an equation for the inverse function of each one-to-one function given. ƒ(x) = 4x+2
Problem 11
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 1012
Problem 15
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 63
Problem 17
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 0.0022
Problem 19
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log(387 23)
Problem 21
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 518/342
Problem 23
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 387 + log 23
Problem 25
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 518 - log 342
Problem 29
For each substance, find the pH from the given hydronium ion concentration to the nearest tenth. grapefruit, 6.310-4
Problem 30
For each substance, find the pH from the given hydronium ion concentration to the nearest tenth. limes, 1.610-2
Problem 31
For each substance, find the pH from the given hydronium ion concentration to the nearest tenth. crackers, 3.910-9
Problem 33
Find the [H3O+] for each substance with the given pH. Write answers in scientific notation to the nearest tenth. soda pop, 2.7
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Back