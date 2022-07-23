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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 9
Chapter 6, Problem 9

Evaluate each determinant.
1253\(\left\)| \(\begin{matrix}\) -1 & -2 \\ 5 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)|

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the size of the determinant matrix (e.g., 2x2, 3x3) to determine the appropriate method for evaluation.
For a 2x2 matrix \(\begin{bmatrix} a & b \\ c & d \end{bmatrix}\), use the formula for the determinant: \(\det = a \times d - b \times c\).
For a 3x3 matrix \(\begin{bmatrix} a & b & c \\ d & e & f \\ g & h & i \end{bmatrix}\), apply the rule of Sarrus or cofactor expansion to find the determinant.
If using cofactor expansion, select a row or column (usually one with zeros for simplicity), then calculate the sum of each element multiplied by its cofactor: \(\det = \sum (-1)^{i+j} a_{ij} M_{ij}\), where \(M_{ij}\) is the minor determinant after removing row \(i\) and column \(j\).
Compute each minor determinant recursively if needed, then combine all terms according to the chosen method to find the determinant value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Determinant of a Matrix

The determinant is a scalar value computed from a square matrix that provides important properties about the matrix, such as invertibility. For a 2x2 matrix, it is calculated as ad - bc, where a, b, c, and d are the elements of the matrix. Determinants help in solving systems of linear equations and understanding matrix behavior.
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Methods for Calculating Determinants

Determinants can be calculated using various methods depending on the matrix size. For 2x2 and 3x3 matrices, formulas and expansion by minors or cofactors are common. Larger matrices often require row reduction or Laplace expansion. Understanding these methods is essential for evaluating determinants efficiently.
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Properties of Determinants

Determinants have key properties such as linearity, the effect of row operations, and multiplicative behavior. For example, swapping two rows changes the sign of the determinant, and a matrix with a row of zeros has a determinant of zero. These properties simplify calculations and help verify results.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each system by substitution.

x - 5y = 8

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Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.

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Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.

[82463]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 8 & -2 & 4 & 6 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Are the given matrices inverses of each other? (Hint: Check to see whether their products are the identity matrix In.)

[5723]and[3725]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 5 & 7 \\2 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]\(\quad\) \(\text{and}\) \(\quad\]\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & -7 \\-2 & 5 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.

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Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (4x + 2)/((x + 2)(2x - 1))

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