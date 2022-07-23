Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 9
Chapter 6, Problem 9

Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.
[156231470],2×row 1 added to row 2\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 5 & 6 \\ -2 & 3 & -1 \\ 4 & 7 & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) 2 \(\times\) \(\text{row 1 added to row 2}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given matrix and label its rows as \( R_1 \), \( R_2 \), and \( R_3 \).
Understand the row operation: "2 times row 1 added to row 2" means you will multiply each element of \( R_1 \) by 2 and then add the result to the corresponding element in \( R_2 \).
Write the operation mathematically as: \( R_2 \rightarrow R_2 + 2 \times R_1 \).
Perform the multiplication of each element in \( R_1 \) by 2, then add these values to the corresponding elements in \( R_2 \) to get the new \( R_2 \).
Keep \( R_1 \) and \( R_3 \) unchanged, and write the new matrix with the updated \( R_2 \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elementary Row Operations

Elementary row operations are basic manipulations performed on the rows of a matrix to simplify or solve systems of equations. These include row swapping, scaling a row by a nonzero constant, and adding a multiple of one row to another. Understanding these operations is essential for matrix transformations and solving linear systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices

Matrix Representation of Systems

A matrix can represent a system of linear equations, where each row corresponds to an equation and each column to a variable or constant term. Manipulating the matrix through row operations helps find solutions or simplify the system without changing its solution set.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:19
Systems of Inequalities

Row Addition Operation

The row addition operation involves adding a multiple of one row to another row. For example, '2 times row 1 added to row 2' means multiplying row 1 by 2 and adding the result to row 2, replacing row 2. This operation helps eliminate variables and simplify matrices during solving.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each system by substitution.

x - 5y = 8

x = 6y

867
views
Textbook Question

Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.

[680041923571]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -6 & 8 & 0 & 0 \\ 4 & 1 & 9 & 2 \\ 3 & -5 & 7 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

944
views
Textbook Question

Are the given matrices inverses of each other? (Hint: Check to see whether their products are the identity matrix In.)

[5723]and[3725]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 5 & 7 \\2 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]\(\quad\) \(\text{and}\) \(\quad\]\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & -7 \\-2 & 5 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

632
views
Textbook Question

Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.

[962418]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -9 & 6 & 2 \\ 4 & 1 & 8 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

91
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each determinant.

1253\(\left\)| \(\begin{matrix}\) -1 & -2 \\ 5 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)|

732
views
Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (4x + 2)/((x + 2)(2x - 1))

658
views