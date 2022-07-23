Textbook Question
Solve each system by substitution.
7x - y = -10
3y - x = 10
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Solve each system by substitution.
7x - y = -10
3y - x = 10
Write the augmented matrix for each system and give its dimension. Do not solve.
2x + y + z - 3 = 0
3x - 4y + 2z + 7 = 0
x + y + z - 2 = 0
Solve each system by substitution.
-2x = 6y + 18
-29 = 5y - 3x
Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.
Write the augmented matrix for each system and give its dimension. Do not solve. 4x - 2y + 3z - 4 = 0 3x + 5y + z - 7 = 0 5x - y + 4z - 7 = 0
Graph each inequality. 4y - 3x ≤ 5