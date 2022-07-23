Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.

[ − 3 a b 5 ] = [ c 0 4 d ] \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -3 & a \\ b & 5 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) c & 0 \\ 4 & d \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]