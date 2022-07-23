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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 15
Chapter 6, Problem 15

Evaluate each determinant.
7030\(\left\)| \(\begin{matrix}\) -7 & 0 \\ 3 & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)|

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the size of the matrix for which you need to evaluate the determinant. Common sizes are 2x2 or 3x3 matrices.
For a 2x2 matrix \(\begin{bmatrix} a & b \\ c & d \end{bmatrix}\), use the formula for the determinant: \(\det = ad - bc\).
For a 3x3 matrix \(\begin{bmatrix} a & b & c \\ d & e & f \\ g & h & i \end{bmatrix}\), apply the rule of Sarrus or cofactor expansion to find the determinant.
If using cofactor expansion for a 3x3 matrix, select a row or column, then calculate the sum of each element multiplied by its cofactor: \(\det = a(ei - fh) - b(di - fg) + c(dh - eg)\).
Simplify the expression by performing the multiplications and subtractions to find the determinant value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Determinant of a Matrix

The determinant is a scalar value computed from a square matrix that provides important properties about the matrix, such as invertibility. For a 2x2 matrix, it is calculated as ad - bc, where a, b, c, and d are the elements of the matrix. Determinants help in solving systems of linear equations and understanding matrix behavior.
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Properties of Determinants

Determinants have specific properties, such as changing sign when two rows are swapped, being zero if rows are linearly dependent, and the determinant of a product equals the product of determinants. These properties simplify calculations and help verify results when evaluating determinants.
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Methods for Evaluating Determinants

Determinants can be evaluated using various methods depending on matrix size, including expansion by minors and cofactors for larger matrices, and direct formulas for 2x2 or 3x3 matrices. Understanding these methods allows efficient and accurate computation of determinants.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.

[x+2y6z3w+5]=[2803]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) x + 2 & y - 6 \\ z - 3 & w + 5 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -2 & 8 \\ 0 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components.

x2 - y = 0

x + y = 2

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Textbook Question

Solve each system by substitution.

-2x = 6y + 18

-29 = 5y - 3x

887
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Textbook Question

Write the augmented matrix for each system and give its dimension. Do not solve. 4x - 2y + 3z - 4 = 0 3x + 5y + z - 7 = 0 5x - y + 4z - 7 = 0

1072
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Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (4x^2 - x - 15)/(x(x + 1)(x - 1))

510
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Textbook Question

Write the system of equations associated with each augmented matrix . Do not solve.

[32110242212315]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & 2 & 1 & 1 \\ 0 & 2 & 4 & 22 \\ -1 & -2 & 3 & 15 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

868
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