Textbook Question
Graph each inequality. x < 3 + 2y
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Graph each inequality. x < 3 + 2y
Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components.
x2 - y = 0
x + y = 2
Solve each problem using a system of equations. A company sells recordable CDs for \(0.80 each and play-only CDs for \)0.60 each. The company receives \$76.00 for an order of 100 CDs. However, the customer neglected to specify how many of each type to send. Determine the number of each type of CD that should be sent.
Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (4x^2 - x - 15)/(x(x + 1)(x - 1))
Evaluate each determinant.