Textbook Question
Solve each system by substitution.
7x - y = -10
3y - x = 10
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Solve each system by substitution.
7x - y = -10
3y - x = 10
Write the augmented matrix for each system and give its dimension. Do not solve.
2x + y + z - 3 = 0
3x - 4y + 2z + 7 = 0
x + y + z - 2 = 0
Graph each inequality. x + 2y ≤ 6
Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.
Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices. See the discussion preceding Example 1.
Are the given matrices inverses of each other? (Hint: Check to see whether their products are the identity matrix In.)