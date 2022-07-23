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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 13
Chapter 6, Problem 13

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. 4/(x(1 - x))

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1
Identify the denominator and factor it completely. Here, the denominator is \(x(1 - x)\), which is already factored into linear factors \(x\) and \((1 - x)\).
Set up the partial fraction decomposition form. Since both factors are linear and distinct, write the expression as \(\frac{4}{x(1 - x)} = \frac{A}{x} + \frac{B}{1 - x}\), where \(A\) and \(B\) are constants to be determined.
Multiply both sides of the equation by the common denominator \(x(1 - x)\) to clear the fractions: \(4 = A(1 - x) + Bx\).
Expand the right side: \(4 = A - Ax + Bx\). Group like terms to get \(4 = A + (B - A)x\).
Equate the coefficients of corresponding powers of \(x\) on both sides. For the constant term: \(4 = A\). For the coefficient of \(x\): \(0 = B - A\). Use these equations to solve for \(A\) and \(B\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition is a method used to express a complex rational expression as a sum of simpler fractions. This technique is especially useful for integrating rational functions or solving equations. It involves breaking down a fraction into parts with simpler denominators, typically linear or quadratic factors.
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Factoring the Denominator

Factoring the denominator is essential to identify the simpler components for decomposition. In the given expression, the denominator x(1 - x) is already factored into linear terms. Recognizing these factors helps set up the correct form of partial fractions, where each factor corresponds to a separate term in the decomposition.
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Rationalizing Denominators

Setting Up and Solving Equations for Coefficients

After expressing the rational function as a sum of partial fractions with unknown coefficients, you multiply both sides by the common denominator to clear fractions. Then, equate coefficients of corresponding powers of x or substitute convenient values to form a system of equations. Solving this system yields the values of the unknown coefficients.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each system by substitution.

7x - y = -10

3y - x = 10

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Textbook Question

Write the augmented matrix for each system and give its dimension. Do not solve.

2x + y + z - 3 = 0

3x - 4y + 2z + 7 = 0

x + y + z - 2 = 0

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Textbook Question

Graph each inequality. x + 2y ≤ 6

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Textbook Question

Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.

[3ab5]=[c04d]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -3 & a \\ b & 5 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) c & 0 \\ 4 & d \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices. See the discussion preceding Example 1.

9\(\begin{vmatrix}\)-9\(\end{vmatrix}\)

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Textbook Question

Are the given matrices inverses of each other? (Hint: Check to see whether their products are the identity matrix In.)

[010002110]and[101100010]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & 1 & 0 \\0 & 0 & -2 \\1 & -1 & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]\(\quad\) \(\text{and}\) \(\quad\]\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 0 & 1 \\1 & 0 & 0 \\0 & -1 & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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