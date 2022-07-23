Find each sum or difference, if possible.
Find each sum or difference, if possible.
Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.
(2x-1)/3 + (y+2)/4 = 4
(x+3)/2 - (x-y)/2 = 3
Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (2x5 + 3x4 - 3x3 - 2x2 + x)/(2x2 + 5x + 2)
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (3x - 1)/(x(2x2 + 1)2)
Solve each system of equations. State whether it is an inconsistent system or has infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with x arbitrary.
9x - 5y = 1
-18x + 10y = 1