Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
Find each sum or difference, if possible.
Solve each system, using the method indicated.
x - z = -3
y + z = 6
2x - 3z = -9 (Gauss-Jordan)
Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.
(2x-1)/3 + (y+2)/4 = 4
(x+3)/2 - (x-y)/2 = 3
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.
(3/8)x - (1/2)y = 7/8
-6x + 8y = -14
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.