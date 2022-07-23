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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 85
Chapter 1, Problem 85

Evaluate each expression. (-3)5

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1
Recognize that the expression is \((-3)^5\), which means \(-3\) is raised to the 5th power.
Recall that raising a number to a power means multiplying that number by itself as many times as the exponent indicates. So, \((-3)^5 = (-3) \times (-3) \times (-3) \times (-3) \times (-3)\).
Understand that since the base is negative and the exponent is an odd number (5), the result will be negative because multiplying an odd number of negative factors results in a negative product.
Calculate the absolute value by multiplying 3 by itself 5 times: \(3 \times 3 \times 3 \times 3 \times 3\).
Combine the sign from step 3 with the absolute value from step 4 to get the final value of \((-3)^5\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponents and Powers

An exponent indicates how many times a base number is multiplied by itself. For example, in (-3)^5, the base is -3 and the exponent 5 means multiplying -3 by itself five times.
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Negative Base with Exponents

When raising a negative number to a power, the sign of the result depends on whether the exponent is even or odd. An odd exponent keeps the result negative, while an even exponent makes it positive.
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Order of Operations and Parentheses

Parentheses indicate that the negative sign is part of the base. Without parentheses, the exponent applies only to the number, not the negative sign. Here, (-3)^5 means the entire -3 is raised to the fifth power.
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