Factor each polynomial. See Example 7. 9(a-4)2+30(a-4)+25

Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial. 6(4z-3)2+7(4z-3)-3
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Factor each polynomial. 6(4z-3)2+7(4z-3)-3
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 1003/2
Perform each division. See Examples 7 and 8.
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M ∩ N
Simplify each complex fraction. [ (x+4)/x - 3/(x-2) ] / [ x/(x - 2) + 1/x ]
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜(x⁴ + y⁴)