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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 103
Chapter 1, Problem 103

Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. 1000x3+343y31000x^3+343y^3

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1
Recognize that the expression \(1000x^3 + 343y^3\) is a sum of cubes because \(1000x^3 = (10x)^3\) and \(343y^3 = (7y)^3\).
Recall the sum of cubes factoring formula: \(a^3 + b^3 = (a + b)(a^2 - ab + b^2)\).
Identify \(a = 10x\) and \(b = 7y\) in the given expression.
Apply the formula by substituting \(a\) and \(b\): write the factorization as \((10x + 7y)((10x)^2 - (10x)(7y) + (7y)^2)\).
Simplify the terms inside the second factor: calculate \((10x)^2\), \((10x)(7y)\), and \((7y)^2\) to complete the factorization.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sum of Cubes Formula

The sum of cubes formula states that a³ + b³ = (a + b)(a² - ab + b²). This formula is used to factor expressions where two terms are each perfect cubes added together. Recognizing 1000x³ and 343y³ as cubes allows applying this formula directly.
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Identifying Perfect Cubes

A perfect cube is a number or expression raised to the third power, such as 1000 = 10³ and 343 = 7³. Identifying each term as a perfect cube is essential before applying the sum of cubes formula, ensuring the expression fits the pattern a³ + b³.
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Factoring Polynomials

Factoring polynomials involves rewriting an expression as a product of simpler polynomials. Using special formulas like the sum of cubes helps break down complex expressions into factors, which can simplify solving equations or further algebraic manipulation.
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