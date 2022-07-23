Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 105
Chapter 1, Problem 105

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (p1/5p7/10p1/2)/(p3)-1/5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression to simplify: \(\frac{p^{\frac{1}{5}} p^{\frac{7}{10}} p^{\frac{1}{2}}}{\left(p^{3}\right)^{-\frac{1}{5}}}\).
Apply the product rule of exponents to the numerator by adding the exponents: \(p^{\frac{1}{5} + \frac{7}{10} + \frac{1}{2}}\).
Simplify the exponent sum in the numerator by finding a common denominator and adding: \(\frac{1}{5} + \frac{7}{10} + \frac{1}{2}\).
Simplify the denominator by applying the power of a power rule: \(\left(p^{3}\right)^{-\frac{1}{5}} = p^{3 \times -\frac{1}{5}}\).
Rewrite the entire expression as a single power of \(p\) by subtracting the exponent in the denominator from the exponent in the numerator, and then express the answer without negative exponents.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Laws of Exponents

The laws of exponents govern how to simplify expressions involving powers. Key rules include adding exponents when multiplying like bases, subtracting exponents when dividing, and multiplying exponents when raising a power to another power. These rules allow combining and simplifying expressions with variables raised to fractional or negative powers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For example, x^(-a) = 1/x^a. When simplifying, expressions with negative exponents should be rewritten without negatives by moving factors between numerator and denominator, especially important when the problem specifies no negative exponents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules

Fractional Exponents

Fractional exponents represent roots and powers simultaneously. For instance, x^(m/n) means the n-th root of x raised to the m-th power. Understanding how to add, subtract, and multiply fractional exponents is essential for simplifying expressions involving variables raised to fractional powers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Multiply or divide as indicated. 12.8 × 9.1

1006
views
Textbook Question

Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. q2+6q+9p2q^2+6q+9-p^2

1076
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. 5r / 2p-3r

855
views
Textbook Question

Multiply or divide as indicated. 34.04 × 0.56

1001
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 3xxy2328x4y233x\(\sqrt\)[3]{xy^2} - 2\(\sqrt\)[3]{8x^4y^2}

837
views
Textbook Question

Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. {x | x ∈ U, x ∉ M}

1014
views