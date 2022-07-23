Add or subtract as indicated. 46.88 - 13.45
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Recognizing Quadratic Expressions
Substitution Method for Factoring
Factoring Perfect Square Trinomials
Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [(x2 +1)4(2x) - x2(4)(x2+1)3(2x)] / [(x2+1)8]
Evaluate each expression. (-2/9 -1/4) - {-5/18 - (-1/2)}
Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [(y2 +2)5(3y) - y3(6)(y2+2)4(3y)] / [(y2+2)7]
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. N ∪ ∅
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.