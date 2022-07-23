Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 27-r3

Textbook Question
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
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Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Find each product or quotient where possible. -10/17 ÷ (-12/5)
Simplify each complex fraction. [ 1/(y+3) - 1/y ] / (1/y)
Simplify each complex fraction. [ 1/(x+1) - 1/x ] / (1/x)
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛250