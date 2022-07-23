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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 74a
Chapter 1, Problem 74a

Simplify each complex fraction. [ 1/(y+3) - 1/y ] / (1/y)

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Identify the complex fraction: \(\frac{\frac{1}{y+3} - \frac{1}{y}}{\frac{1}{y}}\).
Simplify the numerator by finding a common denominator for the two fractions inside it. The common denominator is \(y(y+3)\), so rewrite each fraction as \(\frac{y}{y(y+3)} - \frac{y+3}{y(y+3)}\).
Combine the fractions in the numerator: \(\frac{y - (y+3)}{y(y+3)}\).
Simplify the numerator inside the fraction: \(y - (y+3) = y - y - 3 = -3\), so the numerator becomes \(\frac{-3}{y(y+3)}\).
Now divide this result by the denominator \(\frac{1}{y}\), which is equivalent to multiplying by its reciprocal: \(\frac{-3}{y(y+3)} \times \frac{y}{1}\). Simplify by canceling common factors.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Fractions

A complex fraction is a fraction where the numerator, denominator, or both contain fractions themselves. Simplifying complex fractions involves rewriting them as a single simple fraction by finding common denominators or multiplying by the reciprocal.
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Common Denominator

When subtracting or adding fractions, a common denominator is needed to combine them. This involves finding the least common denominator (LCD) so the fractions can be expressed with the same denominator, allowing straightforward addition or subtraction.
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Multiplying by the Reciprocal

Dividing by a fraction is equivalent to multiplying by its reciprocal. To simplify a complex fraction, you multiply the numerator by the reciprocal of the denominator, which helps eliminate the complex fraction structure and simplifies the expression.
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