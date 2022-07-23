Textbook Question
Simplify each complex fraction. [1 + (1/x)] / (1-1/x)
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Simplify each complex fraction. [1 + (1/x)] / (1-1/x)
Simplify each complex fraction. (2 - 2/y) / (2 + 2/y)
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √192
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (5x)-2(5x3)-3/(5-2x-3)-3
Find each product or quotient where possible. 0/-8
Determine whether each statement is true or false. [6, 12, 14, 16} ∪ {6, 14, 19} = {6, 14}