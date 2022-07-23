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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 71
Chapter 1, Problem 71

Find each product or quotient where possible. 0/-8

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1
Identify the expression given: \(\frac{0}{-8}\).
Recall the rule for division involving zero: zero divided by any nonzero number is zero.
Check the denominator to ensure it is not zero. Here, the denominator is \(-8\), which is not zero, so division is defined.
Apply the rule: \(\frac{0}{-8} = 0\).
Conclude that the quotient is zero because zero divided by any nonzero number equals zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Division of Integers

Division of integers involves dividing one whole number by another. When dividing zero by a nonzero integer, the result is always zero because zero divided into any number of parts remains zero.
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Division by Zero Undefined

Division by zero is undefined in mathematics because it does not produce a meaningful or finite result. Any expression with zero as the divisor cannot be evaluated.
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Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity

Properties of Zero in Arithmetic

Zero has unique properties in arithmetic, such as zero divided by any nonzero number equals zero, and any number divided by zero is undefined. Understanding these properties helps in correctly evaluating expressions involving zero.
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