Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 59
Chapter 1, Problem 59

Find each product or quotient where possible. -3/8 (-24/9)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem as a multiplication of two fractions: \(-\frac{3}{8} \times -\frac{24}{9}\).
Multiply the numerators together: \(-3 \times -24\) and multiply the denominators together: \(8 \times 9\) to get a new fraction.
Simplify the numerator and denominator separately before multiplying if possible, by factoring and reducing common factors.
After simplification, multiply the simplified numerators and denominators to get the product fraction.
If possible, reduce the resulting fraction to its simplest form by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Fractions

To multiply fractions, multiply the numerators together and the denominators together. For example, (a/b) × (c/d) = (a×c)/(b×d). Simplifying before multiplying can make calculations easier.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions

Simplifying Fractions

Simplifying fractions involves dividing the numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD) to reduce the fraction to its simplest form. This makes the fraction easier to understand and work with.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions

Handling Negative Signs in Fractions

A negative sign in a fraction can be placed in the numerator, denominator, or in front of the fraction. When multiplying, the product is negative if there is an odd number of negative factors, and positive if even.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each product. (z-3)3

976
views
Textbook Question

Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 9a2-16

1001
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. (q-2)4

1206
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 16m-5n4/12m2n-3

1475
views
Textbook Question

Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √9/25

1197
views
Textbook Question

Add or subtract, as indicated. (17y + 3)/(9y + 7) - (-10y - 18)/(9y + 7)

1003
views