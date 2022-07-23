Find each product or quotient where possible. -3/8 (-24/9)

Textbook Question
Find each product. (z-3)3
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Find each product. (z-3)3
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 9a2-16
Find each product. (q-2)4
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 16m-5n4/12m2n-3
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √9/25
Add or subtract, as indicated. (17y + 3)/(9y + 7) - (-10y - 18)/(9y + 7)