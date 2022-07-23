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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 58
Chapter 1, Problem 58

Find each product. (z-3)3

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Recognize that the expression \((z-3)^3\) is a cube of a binomial, which means it can be expanded using the formula for the cube of a binomial: \((a - b)^3 = a^3 - 3a^2b + 3ab^2 - b^3\).
Identify the terms in the binomial: here, \(a = z\) and \(b = 3\).
Apply the formula by substituting \(a = z\) and \(b = 3\) into each term: \(a^3 = z^3\), \(3a^2b = 3 \times z^2 \times 3\), \(3ab^2 = 3 \times z \times 3^2\), and \(b^3 = 3^3\).
Write out the expanded form using these substituted terms: \(z^3 - 3 \times z^2 \times 3 + 3 \times z \times 3^2 - 3^3\).
Simplify each term by performing the multiplications (but do not combine like terms yet if you want to keep the expression clear) to get the fully expanded polynomial.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Expansion

Binomial expansion is the process of expanding expressions raised to a power, such as (a + b)^n, into a sum involving terms of the form a^k * b^(n-k). It uses the Binomial Theorem or Pascal's Triangle to find coefficients and powers systematically.
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Exponentiation of Binomials

Exponentiation of binomials involves multiplying a binomial by itself multiple times, such as (z - 3)^3 = (z - 3)(z - 3)(z - 3). Understanding how to perform repeated multiplication and combine like terms is essential to simplify the expression.
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Combining Like Terms

Combining like terms means adding or subtracting terms with the same variable raised to the same power. After expanding, grouping these terms simplifies the expression into a standard polynomial form.
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