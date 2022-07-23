Find each product. (z-3)3

Textbook Question
Find each product or quotient where possible. -3/8 (-24/9)
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Find each product or quotient where possible. -3/8 (-24/9)
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 16m-5n4/12m2n-3
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √9/25
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. ∅ ⊆ ∅
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. (2p+q)2-10(2p+q)+25
Add or subtract, as indicated. 5/12x2y - 11/6xy