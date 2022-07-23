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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 57
Chapter 1, Problem 57

Find each product or quotient where possible. -5/2 (-12/25)

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1
Identify the problem as a multiplication of two fractions: \(-\frac{5}{2} \times -\frac{12}{25}\).
Multiply the numerators together: \(-5 \times -12\).
Multiply the denominators together: \(2 \times 25\).
Write the product as a single fraction: \(\frac{-5 \times -12}{2 \times 25}\).
Simplify the fraction by calculating the numerator and denominator products and then reduce the fraction to its simplest form if possible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Fractions

To multiply fractions, multiply the numerators together and the denominators together. For example, (a/b) × (c/d) = (a×c)/(b×d). This rule applies regardless of whether the fractions are positive or negative.
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Simplifying Fractions

After performing multiplication or division, simplify the resulting fraction by dividing the numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD). Simplification makes the fraction easier to understand and use.
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Handling Negative Signs in Fractions

When multiplying or dividing fractions with negative signs, remember that a negative times a positive is negative, and a negative times a negative is positive. Keep track of signs to determine the correct sign of the result.
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