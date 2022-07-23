Find each product. (y+2)3

Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 4r-3/6r-6
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Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 4r-3/6r-6
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. (a-3b)2-6(a-3b)+9
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 9m2n2+12mn+4
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∛ 7x • ∛ 2y
Find each product or quotient where possible. -5/2 (-12/25)
Find each product or quotient where possible. 0(-8)