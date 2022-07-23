Find each product. [(2m+7)-n]2

Textbook Question
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. B ⊆ C
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Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. B ⊆ C
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 9m2n2+12mn+4
Find each product. [(3a+b)-1]2
Find each product or quotient where possible. 4(0)
Find each product or quotient where possible. 0(-8)
Add or subtract, as indicated. 1/a + b/a2