Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 56
Chapter 1, Problem 56

Find each product. [(2m+7)-n]2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression \( [(2m+7) - n]^2 \) is a perfect square of a binomial, which can be expanded using the formula \( (a - b)^2 = a^2 - 2ab + b^2 \).
Identify \( a = (2m + 7) \) and \( b = n \) in the expression \( [(2m+7) - n]^2 \).
Apply the formula: \( [(2m+7) - n]^2 = (2m + 7)^2 - 2 \times (2m + 7) \times n + n^2 \).
Expand \( (2m + 7)^2 \) using the formula \( (x + y)^2 = x^2 + 2xy + y^2 \), where \( x = 2m \) and \( y = 7 \).
Write the full expanded expression by combining all terms: the square of \( 2m + 7 \), the product term \( -2(2m + 7)n \), and the square of \( n \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Expression

A binomial is an algebraic expression containing two terms connected by a plus or minus sign. In this problem, (2m + 7) - n is a binomial because it combines two terms, (2m + 7) and -n, which can be simplified or manipulated using algebraic rules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions

Square of a Binomial

Squaring a binomial means multiplying the binomial by itself, such as (a - b)^2 = (a - b)(a - b). This expands to a^2 - 2ab + b^2, which is a key formula used to simplify expressions like [(2m + 7) - n]^2.
Recommended video:
06:24
Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Distributive Property

The distributive property allows you to multiply each term inside a parenthesis by a term outside or in another parenthesis. It is essential for expanding products like (a - b)(a - b) by distributing each term properly to simplify the expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:15
Multiply Polynomials Using the Distributive Property
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. B ⊆ C

969
views
Textbook Question

Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 9m2n2+12mn+4

1186
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. [(3a+b)-1]2

991
views
Textbook Question

Find each product or quotient where possible. 4(0)

1184
views
Textbook Question

Find each product or quotient where possible. 0(-8)

964
views
Textbook Question

Add or subtract, as indicated. 1/a + b/a2

944
views