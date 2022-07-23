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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 56
Chapter 1, Problem 56

Find each product or quotient where possible. 0(-8)

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1
Identify the operation involved in the expression. Here, the expression is a product: \(0 \times (-8)\).
Recall the multiplication property of zero: any number multiplied by zero equals zero.
Apply this property to the expression: multiply 0 by -8.
Since multiplying zero by any number results in zero, the product is zero.
Therefore, the expression \(0 \times (-8)\) simplifies directly to 0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Integers

Multiplication of integers involves combining numbers with positive or negative signs. The product of a positive and a negative integer is negative, while the product of two negatives is positive. Multiplying by zero always results in zero, regardless of the other number.
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Properties of Zero in Arithmetic

Zero has unique properties in arithmetic; any number multiplied by zero equals zero. This property simplifies calculations and is fundamental in algebraic operations, ensuring that zero acts as an absorbing element in multiplication.
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Evaluating Expressions

Evaluating expressions means performing the indicated operations to simplify or find the value. Understanding order of operations and the nature of the numbers involved helps in correctly simplifying expressions like 0(-8).
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