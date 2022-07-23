Find each product. (2z4-3y)2

Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {x | x is a natural number less than 3}= {1, 2}
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Determine whether each statement is true or false. {x | x is a natural number less than 3}= {1, 2}
Find each product or quotient where possible. -8(-5)
Find each sum or difference. 16 - | -13|
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 48/46
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ⁵√x² • ⁵√x³
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4.